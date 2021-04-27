Hong Kong on Tuesday suspended processing an application to hold the annual June 4 candlelight vigil for the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department’s decision marked the second time in two years that the government was withholding its approval of the event, and was announced hours after Chief Executive Carrie Lam called on Hongkongers to “respect the Communist Party of China.”

Due to the pandemic, the handling of bookings for free recreational venues to hold non-designated activities had been halted, the department said in response to Apple Daily’s inquiries.

The applicant of the June 4 vigil is the pro-democracy Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which was formed in May 1989 to support months-long protests taking place at Tiananmen Square in Beijing at the time.

Following the bloody crackdown, the alliance set out five operational goals to demand, among other things, accountability of the June 4 massacre and ending one-party dictatorship, which contradicted Lam’s Tuesday appeal.

The alliance comprises almost all pro-democracy parties in Hong Kong. Its yearly vigil in Hong Kong is the only public commemoration available on Chinese soil and has drawn thousands of participants every year despite lasting for more than three decades.

This is the second year the authorities are rejecting the vigil application, after the police last year cited social-distancing rules to counter the COVID-19 outbreak.

Alliance secretary Richard Tsoi said he would not speculate on the reasons behind the decision at this stage, adding that the group would continue to uphold the principles and positions it had held for the past 30 years.

Peaceful assembly was everyone’s basic right, and one that every local government must respect, Tsoi added.

Beijing loyalists and academics previously warned that vigil organizers could run afoul of national security laws that the central government in Beijing foisted on the city last June, as the alliance’s manifesto explicitly called for the end of the party.

“Whether certain gatherings can continue to be held and whether they will be in breach of the national security law, much depends on what is going to happen in those gatherings and whether it is an offense expressly prohibited in the national security law,” Lam said on Tuesday.

