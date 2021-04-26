Hongkongers hoping to emigrate to Taiwan should expect to show how they can contribute to society instead of just bringing over investment capital, according to immigration consultants.

Taiwan is reportedly reviewing its regulations on issuing residency permits for Hong Kong and Macao residents, according to local media reports. The policy change was in response to the spike in Hongkongers emigrating to the self-ruled island following Beijing’s political crackdown.

The investment immigration program will reportedly require applications to make substantial investments and stay for two years or more. Those who wish to qualify for the immigration channel for senior professionals must have a plan to contribute to society, and their qualifications must be recognized in Taiwan.

Marx Chan, a director at Deluxe Immigration Consultancy in Hong Kong, said that the policy change will affect Hongkongers who wish to emigrate to Taiwan to enjoy their retirement.

These retirees need to “adjust their mentality and contribute to Taiwan,” Chan said. Under the existing policy, some Hong Kong emigrants have no plans to seek work in Taiwan and intend to retire once they get permanent residency, he added.

Those who opt for the investment immigration scheme will also need to take a more proactive role, instead of being an investor or franchisee of local brands. The Taiwanese government does not want immigrants to “bring over a chunk of money and do nothing with it,” Chan said.

Chan said he did not expect the upcoming policies to impact Hongkongers who are still in their 30s and 40s, as they are keen to run their own businesses.

Taiwan will also extend the time it would take for immigrants to become eligible for residency, according to media reports. Immigrants would need to stay in Taiwan for two years, instead of one year under the existing regulations.

Peggy Lau, senior account manager at Uni Immigration Consultancy, said around 20% of her clients wish to return to Hong Kong after getting permanent residency in Taiwan. If they are required to stay longer in Taiwan, that might add an element of uncertainty and reduce their interest in emigrating, she said.

