Political questions were nowhere to be seen in this year’s exams for high school liberal studies, raising questions over whether Hong Kong’s examination authorities are afraid of crossing a political red line.

Education experts also said much easier questions than normal were posed in this year’s Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination. They wonder if this means critical thinking will be diluted in future liberal studies courses, and whether this year’s exam papers will set an example for the subject’s revamp in future.

The liberal studies exam papers were revealed on Monday, when the city-wide public examination took place. They posed apolitical questions related to such subjects as rubbish in country parks, renewable energy and esports — competition for serious computer games.

Questions about renewable energy cited a global renewable energy report, a report from the National Energy Administration and related news clippings which noted the significant development of solar energy in China, generating world-leading production and applications.

The exam cited a report on using solar energy to eliminate poverty, asking students to explain the progressive growth of solar energy applications in China and how they can help to drive sustainable development in the country.

Other exam topics included public hygiene, technological innovation and sports and culture.

One question about fighting a disease epidemic noted that public health information available on the internet may be useful but is also “incomplete and incorrect.” Such information can “spread even further and quicker than the virus”, having negative effects on society, it said.

Students were asked to explain how health information on the internet may affect people’s decisions, and whether they agree that health professionals have the most important role in maintaining public health.

Questions related to the rule of law and civil society, which are supposedly part of the curriculum, did not appear in this year’s exam, said Cheung Yui-fai, director of Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union’s education research department and a veteran liberal studies teacher.

Cheung noted that this year’s questions seemed much easier than previously, posing few questions that called for critical thinking or solicited a point of view. He wondered whether such changes are paving the way for the new high school subject – citizenship and social development – which will be a revamp of the current liberal studies curriculum. The new subject will be implemented in the 2021-’22 academic year and included in public exams in 2024.

Liberal studies have been under attack in recent months from Beijing loyalists and even by Hong Kong’s leaders, Cheung said. But he was not prepared to comment on whether the exam authorities omitted political questions for fear of crossing a red line. That issue should be directed to the exam authorities, he commented.

Veteran teacher Fong King-lok noted that this year’s questions also differed from previous exam papers by posing much more specific instructions, such as asking students to state “one” reason, “two” characters or “one” challenge.

Such questions force students to answer questions in a certain way rather than giving them room to explore the question more generally, he explained. “The clearer the questions, the easier they are,” Fong said.

