An Indian newspaper on Monday accused China of attempting to block the delivery of the much-need oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies to India, despite Beijing promising “support and assistance” to the country to battle its worsening COVID-19 outbreak.

The report came as COVID-19 continues to ravage India, with the country recording more than 300,000 new cases for a sixth consecutive day. Apart from China, the United States and the European Union also said they would send aid to help fight the abrupt surge.

China’s state-run Sichuan Airlines issued a notice on Monday that it would suspend six airline routes for 15 days, including from Xi’an to Delhi, “in the face of sudden changes in the epidemic situation (in India), in order to reduce the number of imported cases,” reported the Times of India.

The suspension of cargo flights came as a “surprise” to agents and freight forwarders who were trying to procure oxygen concentrators from mainland China, the report added, saying that some Indian buyers had complained about “Chinese manufacturers jacking up the prices 35% to 40%” amid the worsening outbreak.

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka countered the report on Monday, saying on Twitter that 800 oxygen concentrators had arrived in Delhi via Hong Kong and that there would be another 10,000 machines to be delivered to India this week.

Beijing was keeping in touch with New Delhi regarding India’s urgent needs to counter the outbreak, the embassy added.

Public opinion was split in China on whether the country should help India fight the pandemic after a territorial border dispute along the China-India border last year. Several Chinese soldiers reportedly died after intimidation from their Indian counterparts, China has claimed. The clashes also left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Meanwhile, China continued to promote its domestically-developed COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, holding video conferences with Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play