China’s aircraft carrier strike group Liaoning was found shadowed by the Arleigh Burke class destroyer from the United States near the East China Sea on Monday, according to a satellite image on social media.

According to the image on a Twitter account called “OSINT-1”, the Liaoning carrier group was followed by the U.S. Arleigh Burke class destroyer near the Miyako Strait.

Frigate Huanggang and two Type 052D destroyers, Chengdu and Taiyuan, were spotted sailing in between the Chinese and the U.S. carriers, while Type 901 fast combat support ship Hulun Lake was found behind the U.S. navy.

It was hard to identify which U.S. destroyer was shadowing the Chinese warships.

In early April, a photo showed the commander of the U.S. destroyer USS Mustin (DDG-89) casually sitting back with his feet propped up as he watched the Liaoning carrier.

Meanwhile, it was understood that electronic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135W, accompanied by a modified tanker KC-135T from the U.S. Air Force, made a flight over the Bashi Channel and entered the southwestern waters on Tuesday morning, according to the Facebook page “New 27 Brigade.” The aircraft joined forces with the carrier to monitor the Liaoning group, the post said.

Military expert Wong Dong found it very unusual that the Liaoning carrier strike group took no action despite being shadowed by a 900-ton U.S. warship, questioning whether something might have happened with the Chinese navy.

He believed that the Chinese frigate should take the blame for the blunder and relevant officials would be held accountable.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play