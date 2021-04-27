The Hong Kong government has hired a public relations agency to lobby for a proposal that will allow overseas-trained doctors to fully practice without being subject to any medical licensing examination.

The Food and Health Bureau has sought help from Jervois One, which was founded by Julian Law – top aide to former financial chief John Tsang, in a bid to promote the amendments of the Medical Registration Ordinance to the health sector’s professional bodies.

According to the proposal, Hong Kong permanent residents who graduate from one of the over 100 foreign or mainland Chinese medical schools recognized by the government are eligible to return and practice in the city. Overseas-trained doctors who take up five years of employment at public healthcare institutions under the Hospital Authority will be allowed to skip the city’s licensing examination.

These doctors can also work towards getting their specialist qualifications while serving at local institutions.

However, the government and doctor’s groups have remained at odds despite the lobbying efforts, said Dr. Victor Yeung of the Hong Kong Medical Council.

The authorities only made a verbal commitment that they will hire all local medical graduates first and recruit overseas doctors when there are vacancies, Dr. Yeung recalled. The officials also failed to respond to the council’s concerns, including the standard for the selection of the 100 medical schools and the lack of efforts to retain doctors from leaving.

Dr. Yeung admitted he is very worried about the current legislature, which is now occupied by the pro-Beijing camp, may amend the draft into something even worse.

Dr. Arisina Ma, president of the Hong Kong Public Doctors’ Association, said there was little room for negotiation as the officials only repeated their stance without addressing the industry’s concerns.

The authorities sidestepped the issues raised by the industry, including the role of the Medical Council, the independence of the committee responsible for selecting the overseas medical schools and the resources allocation between local and overseas doctors under current economic downturn, Dr. Ma added.

It should be the government officials’ duty to explain and promote the policies, she stressed, questioning their purpose to hire a PR firm for the job.

The Bureau said the appointment of Jervois One came after the invitation to quotation and the final cost has not been confirmed as the two parties are still discussing the details of the scope of work.

