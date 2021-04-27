China’s TV manufacturer Skyworth was accused of improper data collection after its smart televisions were found tracking excessive data in users’ households.

The issue was exposed after a mainland netizen found that a mobile application called Gozen Data was installed on the operation system of his Skyworth smart TV without his prior knowledge. He added that the app also scanned all other devices that were connected to the same wireless network.

The app scanned his smart devices every 10 minutes and collected the name of his computer, the network interface card, IP address, network latency and even explored the names who had used his Wi-Fi and other Wi-Fi connections nearby, the netizen said on a discussion forum.

All the data collected was found to be sent to gz-data.com, which is managed by Gozen Data, a big data analysis platform for over-the-top media with a focus on smart TV terminals.

Apart from Skyworth, other long-term partners of the data company included acclaimed manufacturers such as Sanyo, Toshiba and Philips, according to an announcement in 2019. It also wrote that its coverage had reached 103 million smart TV terminals by late 2018.

The revelation soon went viral and sparked heated discussion online. Many comments slammed the electronics company for data breaches and urged others not to buy made-in-China smart TVs.

A sales staff from Skyworth’s Hong Kong office surnamed Chan told Apple Daily reporter, who asked about the feature as a user, that it is purely for commercial use that helps optimize advertising management. He denied snooping user privacy.

Chan added that users are asked if they accept the data collection policy when they activate the smart system. However, the television may not be able to function properly if users refuse to agree.

Staff from Skyworth’s maintenance department also told the reporter that the TV sets sold in Hong Kong are different from those in mainland China, as all the imported TV panels need to undergo examination by local authorities.

Wong Ho-wa, the IT industry representative in the Election Committee, noted that Gozen’s data collection technology was nothing new, but questioned why Skyworth installed it in its products. It exposes users to a higher risk of hacking or surveillance, he said.

The data scientist advised the public against buying such smart TVs as users would not be able to know how and what data they collect.

