The Hong Kong government’s proposal to restrict public access to the personal information of company directors might undermine the core tenets of the city’s business environment, according to the former head of the Companies Registry.

In an op-ed published in Ming Pao, Gordon William Ewing Jones urged the government to reconsider the “potentially harmful” plan – which would involve obscuring parts of the information in the register and limiting its access to a small group of people.

The proposal would weaken the principles of accountability, full disclosure and transparency, which are core elements of Hong Kong’s business environment, as well as harm the city’s reputation and image as an international financial center, Jones said.

The proposed changes would heighten the risk of corporate corruption, fraud and money laundering, because they would restrict accountants, lawyers, secretarial firms and property agents from accessing the Companies Registry, Jones added.

Journalists should be allowed to access the registry for investigative reporting, Jones said, since it is an “important cornerstone” of Hong Kong’s transparency and civil liberties.

Responding to the government’s arguments in favor of safeguarding privacy, Jones said company directors must inevitably give up some degree of privacy in order to ensure the interests of creditors and investors.

Jones served as Registrar of Companies from 1993 to 2007.

Earlier this month, the government’s proposal was also criticized by the International Chamber of Commerce - Hong Kong and by David Webb, a corporate governance activist and former investment banker.

