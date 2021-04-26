The Liaoning, China’s first aircraft carrier, has been seen

en route to a disputed channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, dispelling online speculation that the vessel had broken down in the South China Sea.

The rumors began circulating after a report that the ship had been floating aimlessly in the eastern waters of southernmost Hainan province for nearly a day, stirring talk that it had to be towed back to port after losing power.

Vietnamese military journalist Duan Dang argued, however, that the Liaoning was moving toward the northeastern South China Sea under the escort of a Chinese People’s Liberation Army guided-missile frigate.

“China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier spotted heading to Bashi Channel today, possibly leaving the South China Sea,” he tweeted on Sunday, attaching satellite images to support his analysis.

The channel is considered strategically important, with many undersea cables transmitting data and telephone traffic, making it a major potential point of failure for the internet.

Both the Philippines and Taiwan dispute ownership of the waters, which lie inside their exclusive maritime zones.

Meanwhile, three PLA warplanes, including an anti-submarine plane and a spy plane, were reportedly spotted in the southwest airspace of Tainan, Taiwan.

The Shaanxi Y-8 spy plane was recorded flying at 30 meters (100 feet) above sea level, a new low since Beijing has begun such surveillance campaigns. It was believed to be probing blind spots in Taiwan’s radar capability.

As of Sunday, there had been 273 incursions by Chinese military aircraft into the self-governed island’s airspace this year, reaching 100 in April alone.

