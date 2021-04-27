The Hong Kong government has no plan to interfere with the professional body of barristers for the time being, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says.

Lam said the Hong Kong Bar Association was “self-regulatory” and operated in accordance with its own rules and regulations. She was replying to questions about the government’s stance toward association chairperson Paul Harris, whom Beijing’s top office in Hong Kong called an “anti-China politician” amid harsh criticism of the association by the pro-establishment camp.

“For the time being, I do not see the case for any government intervention into the affairs of the Hong Kong Bar Association,” Lam told reporters on Tuesday.

“But of course if there are instances or complaints about the Bar not acting in accordance with Hong Kong’s law, then the government will be called into action.”

She shrugged off the recent verbal attacks on Harris, saying the comments were protected by the freedom of speech and she had “no particular view” on them. People could say whatever they wanted as long as they did not breach the law, she said.

Apple Daily has reached out to Harris for comment.

Separately, Lam defended a court ruling against award-winning broadcast producer Bao Choy, saying that journalists should not “enjoy special privileges” under the law.

Choy was found guilty last week of using false statements to access the government’s motor vehicle license database while investigating alleged police misconduct during a 2019 Yuen Long mob attack. She was fined HK$6,000 (US$770) for breaching the Road Traffic Ordinance.

Lam cited the court’s judgment and said that people had no excuse to break the law even if they had good intentions. Hong Kong enjoyed freedom of the press but media organizations must abide by the law, she added.

Hong Kong’s system allowed the media to view information in the voters’ register, and was “the most beneficial solution for Hong Kong that balances the interests of all sides,” Lam said.

