HSBC trumped analysts’ estimates with a 79% rise in first-quarter net profit, as its chief executive cited greater optimism due to an improving global economic outlook.

Hong Kong’s biggest currency-issuing bank on Tuesday reported US$5.8 billion in net profit before tax in the quarter, easily beating analysts’ expectations of US$3.3 billion. Adjusted pre-tax profits rose by 109% to US$6.4 billion.

Revenue fell by 5% to US$13 billion, which was attributed to historically low interest rates. Analysts had forecast US$12.6 billion.

HSBC Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said he was especially pleased with the bank’s reduction in expected credit losses, and was cautiously optimistic about the rest of 2021.

“We expect GDP in every economy in which we operate to rebound this year,” Quinn said in a Tuesday conference call with journalists. “The economic outlook has improved, although uncertainties remain.

“It’s still early days, but we’re carrying good momentum into the second quarter.”

HSBC reversed expected credit losses of US$400 million and also reported profits in all regions. Its global growth forecast for the year was upgraded from 4.8% to 5.6%.

The bank’s Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said that “progressively successful” vaccine rollouts in markets such as the United Kingdom and the United States had reduced tail risk, though he noted there were still “huge risks on the horizon” due to vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variants.

HSBC said it would “actively consider” paying an interim dividend following the half-year results announcement in August. The bank previously reinstated its dividend in February, after canceling its final 2019 payment and an interim payout last year.

In Hong Kong, HSBC shares rose 2% after the announcement. The price was HK$46 at the close of trading.

