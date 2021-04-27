China’s southern economic hub of Shenzhen recorded a population outflow and a drop in the number of registered schoolchildren last year, despite the central government’s efforts to turn the city into a “crucial engine” of the Greater Bay Area.

Statistics released on Tuesday revealed that the number of new students enrolling in Shenzhen’s elementary schools was down 6.5% to 190,700 last year, while cellphone users, landline telephone users and mobile internet users dropped by more than 2.14 million, 300,000 and 340,000, respectively.

The decline in the population came despite projections that the city’s permanent population would increase by more than 400,000 every year.

People left Shenzhen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high property prices and the city’s industrial upgrade program, said Song Ding, deputy director of the China Expert Committee on the Urban Economy.

The relocation of the manufacturing industry and high property prices had pushed people away from the city, while the COVID-19 pandemic gave them a reason to return to their hometowns, he said.

Shenzhen should adapt to the changes in its industrial structure in the face of declining demand for general labor and rising demand for college students, said Zhong Jian, a professor at Shenzhen University’s School of Economics.

