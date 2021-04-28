Japan is closely monitoring a Chinese aircraft carrier strike group led by the Liaoning warship as the six vessels sail north past Okinawa island toward the East China Sea.

All six ships from the People’s Liberation Army of China were captured in high-definition aerial photographs taken by the Japan Maritime Self-defense Force, as seen on the website of the Japanese Joint Staff Office on Tuesday night.

The Japanese navy had already deployed a frigate and a P-3C maritime surveillance aircraft the night before to monitor their voyage, the country’s Ministry of Defense said.

Apart from the Liaoning, the other PLA vessels identified from the images were the Type 055 guided-missile destroyer Nanchang, two Type 052D destroyers Chengdu and Taiyuan, the frigate Huanggang and the Type 901 fast combat support ship Hulun Lake.

The website reported the strike group as traveling from the Pacific Ocean through the Miyako Strait between Okinawa and Miyako islands, in the direction of the East China Sea.

In a related development, an early-warning helicopter took off from the Liaoning aircraft carrier on Tuesday morning and flew to within 50 to 100 kilometers northeast of the Senkaku Islands, the ministry revealed. The Japan Air Self-Defense Force immediately mobilized a fighter jet in an emergency response, it said.

The Sensakus form a disputed chain in the East China Sea that China calls the Diaoyu Islands.

China’s vessels did not enter Japan’s territorial waters or perform dangerous actions against their Japanese counterparts, the ministry said.

On Monday, news emerged that the Arleigh Burke class destroyer from the United States was shadowing the Liaoning strike group near the East China Sea, according to a satellite image circulating on social media.

