Media company Next Digital has terminated the sale of Apple Daily Taiwan as directors decide it will not be in the group’s interest to proceed.

The Hong Kong-listed company on Wednesday put the brakes on a deal to sell Amazing Sino International Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary that held various assets including Apple Daily Taiwan and a property on the self-ruling island.

The U-turn came after Next Digital entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with a potential purchaser last Monday.

In its latest announcement, Next Digital said that after taking into account the offer, the board decided it would not be in the interest of the group to carry on with the sale on the terms indicated by the buyer. It signed a termination notice with the buyer in relation to the MOU after trading hours on Wednesday.

Neither party shall bear any obligations or responsibilities for the equity transaction of Amazing Sino International contemplated under the MOU, except for certain provisions relating to confidentiality, costs and non-solicitation.

The Next Digital board felt that canceling the MOU was in the interests of the group and the shareholders as a whole, and had no material adverse impact on the existing business or financial position of the group, the announcement said.

Next Digital closed at 20.4 HK cents on Wednesday, registering an increase of 14.6%.

