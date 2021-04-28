CK Asset Holdings owns close to HK$500 billion (US$64.4 billion) worth of properties worldwide, 2.8 times its market capital, the company says in a report published in preparation for a buyback program.

Properties in Hong Kong and mainland China account for more than HK$420 billion of the sum, while the rest of the real estate is in Australia, Bahamas, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

CK Asset’s 62-storey headquarters in Hong Kong was valued at HK$33.3 billion by Cushman and Wakefield, making it the company’s most expensive property asset, said the report, which was submitted to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on Tuesday. Rentals from the tower amounted to HK$131 million per month, the report revealed.

The valuation firm also put the first phase of CK Asset’s luxury apartment development at 21 Borrett Road in Mid-Levels at HK$26.2 billion. A top-floor flat on the estate was sold for HK$460 million earlier this year, breaking a new record by square foot among apartments in Asia.

Another asset, Britain’s largest pub chain Greene King, currently owned £4.2 billion (US$5.8 billion) worth of properties in the country, the report showed. The business was bought by CK Asset for £4.6 billion in 2019.

CK Asset’s land at the Convoys Wharf in London was valued at £195 million. The plot recently received planning approval for development, and Cushman and Wakefield put its value after completion at £2.4 billion.

The company announced earlier this month that it planned to buy back 380 million shares at HK$51 each to restore the Li family’s stake in the group.

