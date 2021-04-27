Chinese rental companies will not be able to charge tenants more than three months of rent up-front, according to a document published by authorities in response to the collapse of major home rental platform Danke Apartments.

The document, jointly published by six mainland Chinese departments, also said the practice of asking renters to take out a loan from a partner bank should be banned.

The new policy — which could spell an end to Danke’s business model — came after the firm’s financial difficulties were exposed last year. Its aim was to manage financial risks and to encourage the healthy development of the housing rental market.

Danke rented homes from landlords in the long-term, before leasing them out to individual tenants. They were then asked to pay a year’s rent up-front, often by taking out a loan from one of the firm’s partner banks.

It became apparent in December last year that the firm was struggling to stay afloat when angry landlords surrounded the company’s office in Beijing, saying they had not received rent from Danke.

Earlier this month, the New York Stock Exchange said it planned to delist Phoenix Tree Holdings — the company’s official name — after it failed to report its financial results in a timely fashion.

