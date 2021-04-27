Scammers are using a mobile app designed to help Chinese officials brush up on President Xi Jinping’s ideology as a tool to cheat people out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Authorities in charge of combating telecommunication rackets have issued an urgent alert to mobile phone users across the country, warning of fraudsters appearing in the messaging function of the app, Xuexi Qiangguo, which roughly means to “study how to make the nation strong.”

The two-year-old app, managed by China’s propaganda department, allows users to read Xi’s previous speeches, view state media news reports and videos, chat with friends as well as look up the Communisty Party’s history. They can also earn points by taking part in quizzes about Xi.

Mainland Chinese police said that the tricksters would first approach their targets via other messaging apps, such as WeChat, Douyin and Momo, and then ask them to become friends on the Xuexi Qiangguo app. They usually claimed to be soldiers and, after gaining the victims’ trust, would persuade them to invest in stocks or buy lottery, police said.

Victims would initially enjoy some gains, but the conmen would later close their accounts when the investment piled up, police said. The scams were recently reported in the provinces of Guangdong, Sichuan and Hubei, and in the Xinjiang autonomous region.

One person in Sichuan suffered a loss of about 1 million yuan (US$152,000), according to police. Another woman, in Hubei, said she lost 160,000 yuan after a man using the learning app got her to put money into food-related securities.

Since the launch of the app in 2019, propaganda officials have been requiring all party members, government officials and civil servants to download it. The app was developed by a largely unknown special projects team at internet giant Alibaba, Reuters reported earlier.

