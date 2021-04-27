China’s state media has called on Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao to play a “mediating role” amid bilateral tensions with the United States.

Chinese Communist Party media mouthpiece the Global Times on Tuesday published an editorial saying that Zhao should avoid being a “friction point” between China and the U.S., and instead use her newfound status to improve relations between the two countries.

The article was a U-turn for state media, which previously criticized Zhao for saying in a 2013 interview that China was “a place where there are lies everywhere.” Zhao’s historic wins at the Academy Awards are heavily censored in mainland China.

The Global Times urged Zhao to become more mature. “In an era when the China-U.S. confrontation is intensifying, she can play a mediating role in the two societies and avoid being a friction point,” the article read.

It referred to Zhao’s award speech on Sunday, in which she cited the ancient Chinese saying: “People at birth are inherently good.” The same spirit was necessary to weather the tough relationship between China and the U.S., the Global Times said.

The article also offered a backhanded compliment to Zhao’s movie “Nomadland,” which won the Oscar for best picture. The movie “touched American society,” but Chinese audiences had trouble empathizing with the story as it was “typically American and far from the real life of the Chinese people,” the newspaper said.

Veteran China observer Johnny Lau told Apple Daily that Beijing was still trying to downplay Zhao’s victory, as the Global Times editorial was published only in English.

Beijing was also wary of worsening its ties with Washington and was trying to limit the public discourse around Zhao as it had the potential to further damage China’s image overseas, he said.

The editorial’s stance also reflected Beijing’s fear that Zhao and her films would gain political influence. “It’s an unnecessary worry, but Beijing is prone to think this way,” Lau said.

Click here for Chinese version

