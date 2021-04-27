Almost seven in 10 Hongkongers disapprove of Carrie Lam as the city’s leader, with close to 40% giving her zero marks, the latest regular survey has found.

Only 18% cast a vote of confidence in Lam, out of the 1,004 people Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute interviewed last week.

The result was two percentage points lower than the last survey, conducted in the beginning of the month.

Lam’s net rating stands at 32 marks, having crawled back over the course of more than a year from her lowest point, of 18.2 marks, in February last year.

The chief executive outdid her own government in drawing negative sentiment, recording 68% disapproval against the 59% who voiced dissatisfaction with the government’s performance, three percentage points less than in March. More than half expressed distrust in the government.

The net satisfaction rates in all three areas of societal conditions were bleak, with 64% of the interviewees reporting that they were dissatisfied with the livelihood situation in the city, while 63% were unhappy with the economy and 60% disappointed in politics.

Researcher Chung Kim-wah of the institute said the government should respond to the public’s frustrations as its popularity had languished for ages.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play