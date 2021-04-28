Two prominent figures in Hong Kong’s legal circle are facing investigation at the professional body of barristers after they were recently handed suspended jail sentences over unauthorized assembly in 2019, a news report says.

The court rulings on barristers Martin Lee and Margaret Ng more than a week ago had been drawn to the attention of the governing council of the Hong Kong Bar Association, chaired by senior counsel Paul Harris, Hong Kong Free Press reported on Wednesday

The association confirmed, without elaborating, to the media outlet that an investigation was underway.

Its Bar Council would decide whether to refer the case to the Barristers Disciplinary Tribunal in accordance with the Legal Practitioners Ordinance, the report said.

Under the association’s Code of Conduct, the tribunal has the authority to mete out punishment to a barrister whom it finds is guilty of a disciplinary offense, such as misconduct. The punishment may consist of a fine, a statement of censure or a suspension from professional practice. It may also result in the barrister being struck off.

Apple Daily is contacting the association for enquiries.

The Law Society of Hong Kong, meanwhile, replied to Apple Daily regarding its questions on whether it was investigating solicitor Albert Ho, who was also convicted of the same offense.

The society, the city’s governing body of solicitors, said all investigations on professional conduct were confidential and that it would not comment on individual cases.

Former lawmakers Lee, 82; Ng, 73; and Ho, 69, were on April 16 jailed for organizing and knowingly taking part in an unauthorized assembly on Aug. 18, 2019, that took place during months-long protests against the government’s extradition bill.

Lee, a senior counsel known as Hong Kong’s “Father of Democracy,” was handed 11 months’ jail at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts, while Ng and Ho were each given a one-year term. All three sentences were suspended for two years.

Nine Hong Kong democracy advocates, including the trio, received prison sentences of eight to 18 months for breaking the Public Order Ordinance in relation to the march, held by the Civil Human Rights Front on Hong Kong Island.

