Taiwan’s annual military exercises are being held in both the Chinese and English languages in order to improve the communication skills of its own personnel with other armies, a Ministry of National Defense report has revealed.

The computer-assisted Han Kuang war games, which would run for eight days from April 23, were conducted using a bilingual approach, the ministry report said.

Military authorities were adopting the Joint Theater Level Simulation and Taiwan Joint Training Management systems in their drills, it added.

Meanwhile, analysts said that a joint statement issued by United States President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga after their recent meeting at the White House underscored the importance of Taiwan.

Some said that it signaled the two countries might join hands to undertake military exercises with the self-ruling island.

Beijing authorities on Wednesday criticized the joint statement, repeating their stance that Taiwan was an inseparable territory of China. The issue of the island was within China’s internal affairs and could not be interfered with from outside, Beijing said.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, urged both the U.S. and Japan to adhere to the “one China” principle when handling issues related to the island.

He also said that Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, by working with foreign forces, would put the island in greater danger.

Separately, the U.S. Department of Defense announced awarding Lockheed Martin a US$138 million modified contract to develop and field capabilities for the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System and the AGM-88 High Speed Anti-radiation Missile.

Under the deal, the company would also improve radar software maturity, update the data acquisition system and work on the Advanced Identification Friend or Foe for the Taiwan Retrofit Program F-16 Block 20 fleet.

Lockheed Martin would carry out the work in the U.S. state of Texas and in Taiwan, and was expected to complete it by Sept. 30, 2022.

