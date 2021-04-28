Prices for the popular Taiwanese Irwin mango are expected to rise by up to 30% because of limited harvests in the wake of the island’s worst drought in more than 50 years, a Hong Kong fruit retailer has said.

Apart from the harsh weather conditions, drought-induced pest damage caused by the thrip insect has also affected a number of fruits and vegetables, according to a Taiwanese agricultural academic.

Rainfall had been on the decline since last year, and this spring, the agricultural industry had recorded NT$478 million (US$17.1 million) in losses up to April 21, data from the Council of Agriculture at the Executive Yuan showed.

Mangoes were the hardest-hit crops among all the agricultural produce, professor Chen Shwu-en from the Agribusiness Management Faculty of the National Pingtung University of Science and Technology told Apple Daily.

A total of NT$307 million had been lost over the fruit owing to the dry conditions and the amount was expected to go up further, Chen said.

She also pointed to thrip damage as another factor that affected the production of locally grown mangoes, saying it would halve the harvest.

Chen believed that to maintain international market share, the Taiwanese authorities would not interrupt exports of mango but would reduce the overall volume and attach higher price tags this year.

The affected mangoes are mainly grown in Pingtung county.

A Hong Kong retailer surnamed Yeung said he predicted the production of Taiwanese mangoes to decrease by 30% to 50%.

Retail charges for a box containing five kilograms of the Irwin mango would likely climb up by 30 percent to more than HK$700 (US$90) in late May, he said.

