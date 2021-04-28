Hong Kong police on Wednesday denied permission for an annual rally to go ahead on Labor Day this weekend, as bans on public gatherings by pro-democracy groups continued into the second year on grounds of COVID-19.

The police issued a letter of objection to the organizer, the Confederation of Trade Unions, citing the risk of the pandemic and a need to maintain public order and safety.

Hong Kong was still at the “emergency” level, the highest alert in its preparedness and response plan, the force said. It was a signal that public gatherings and processions would increase the risk of COVID-19 infection and pose a serious threat to the lives and health of members of the public, the force said in invoking Cap. 599G of the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation to reject the application.

The decision marked the second consecutive ban on the May 1 rally since 2020. The pro-democracy trade union had intended to hold its annual rally and march in Wan Chai on Hong Kong Island on Saturday to “fight against tyranny.” It also wanted to protest at the government’s refusal to set up a relief fund despite high unemployment, stricter rules on registry checks that would condone unconscionable employers, and anti-pandemic measures that basically forced workers to receive vaccination for the sake of keeping their jobs.

Plans were for the march to start at 2p.m. at the Southorn Playground and to end at an open area in front of the government headquarters in Admiralty, with everything to be finished within two hours.

The police said they had met with the union to discuss possible arrangements but decided in the end that any additional measures would not be able to ease concerns over public safety and order.

On the organizers’ side, union chief executive Mung Siu-tat said that they had proposed asking event participants to walk in groups of four and to keep a distance of 1.5 meters between each group, but the police felt that it would stretch the procession over a much longer distance.

The union had decided not to appeal, though Mung claimed that the government was abusing its power to restrict public freedom in the name of public health. His union would join other labor groups on Saturday to set up street booths across Hong Kong.

