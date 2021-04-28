Taiwan could send more pineapples to Japan anytime, the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen said after former Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo posed with five of the fruit.

Many in Japan have bought Taiwanese pineapples in support following Japanese media reports of a ban by China.

Among those consumers was Abe, who tweeted on Wednesday that his dessert for the day would be pineapple, which he said “looked very delicious.” The former premier smiled as he took a picture holding a pineapple in one hand. Four more fruits and a box printed with the words “Taiwanese pineapple” were shown in the photo as well.

Tsai then retweeted Abe’s post and asked him to enjoy the Taiwanese produce. Writing in Japanese, Tsai invited him to let her know if five were not enough, adding that she could always send more over.

The Kaohsiung Agriculture Bureau of Taiwan confirmed that the pineapples in Abe’s possession were produced and exported by the city’s Nan Yu Nung Procreation Cooperative.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai also went on Twitter to invite Abe to the city to enjoy “sweet and delicious” Taiwanese pineapples.

