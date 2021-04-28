The Chinese Communist Party has stepped up its control of tertiary institutes across the country, implementing a new measure that requires schools to set up disciplinary commissions that report to the party.

The new rule, announced in mid-April, required party cadres attached to universities and tertiary institutes to establish new commissions in individual faculties to oversee their disciplinary conduct, Radio Free Asia reported.

The policy was aimed at ensuring the party’s leadership was comprehensively upheld in every aspect of tertiary schools, the report said. It comes as the Communist Party celebrates its centenary this year.

Schools are now also required to appoint counselors and political instructors, usually Communist Party members tasked with ideological teachings, at a ratio of no less than one per 200 students and one per 350 students, respectively.

By requiring the appointment of staff members who are loyal to the party and not education, the CCP aimed to extend its control to the foundations of tertiary schools, Carl Minzner, a professor in Chinese law and governance at Fordham University told RFA.

Universities in China used to handle instructions from the central government with a degree of flexibility to protect their teaching staff, Minzner said. But the CCP has stepped up pressure on academics over the past decades, forcing many to quit or to refrain from making comments publicly, he said.

Outside schools, the CCP recently launched a major propaganda campaign targeting young people. In Shanghai, officials used online videos, movies, television shows, performances and books to promote the party’s history.

Zhou Huilin, a propaganda official in Shanghai, said the party’s history should “go deep into the brains and hearts” of young people, according to media reports.

