A decline in China’s population would signal the end of its labor-intensive economy, an expert said, after a report suggested the country was withholding the announcement of its first population drop in six decades due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The latest Chinese census, completed in December, was expected to record the total population at under 1.4 billion, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the study. It said that the population in 2019 was reported to have exceeded 1.4 billion.

Mainland Chinese authorities considered the statistic very sensitive and would not release it until multiple government departments had reached consensus on the data and its implications, the report said.

Officials were originally scheduled to have unveiled the census results in early April, but nothing had been made public so far. Liu Aihua, a spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, said on April 16 that the delay was partly due to an increase in preparations needed for the official announcement.

A smaller population would prompt an end to China’s current economic model, which relied heavily on low-paid workers, Beijing-based political scholar Wu Qiang told Apple Daily. This would cause a serious impact on the economy and major government policies, said Wu, who had long studied China’s population.

One of the reasons for the decline was an unwillingness among families in urban areas to have children due to high living costs and low social welfare, Wu said. Migrant workers from rural villages also found it hard to start a family as their jobs in cities were insecure and the household registration system limited their choices, he added.

China was facing an aging population after decades-long growth flattened out in 2013, Wu noted. A decline at this point of time would worsen the problem, he said.

The scholar believed that officials were aware of the possible effects of a population fall, hence their delay in publishing the latest figures.

He pointed out that authorities had announced some policies recently to address the issue, including an instruction requiring cities with fewer than three million inhabitants to abolish registration restrictions for migrants.

China’s population fell by about 13.5 million during the Great Famine between 1960 and 1961, according to government figures. The famine resulted from disastrous economic reforms introduced by chairman Mao Zedong under his Great Leap Forward campaign.

