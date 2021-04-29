Nearly 60% of Hong Kong youth are willing to emigrate from Hong Kong in the future according to a new survey, which comes after the hopes of the city’s younger generation have been hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the declining political environment.

The survey of 803 people between the age of 15 and 30 found that 57.5% of respondents said they hoped to leave Hong Kong and go outside mainland China for their development, which is an increase of more than 10% compared to 46.8% of respondents in 2018.

Conducted in March and April by the Hong Kong Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong on behalf of non-political service organization Lion Clubs, it also found young Hongkongers were generally pessimistic about the city’s future, scoring only 2.95 out of 10 points.

Only 6.5% were willing to work in the Greater Bay Area despite Hong Kong authorities’ efforts — including monetary incentives — to encourage young people to embark on business ventures in mainland China.

The data reflected that young people had no intention of developing in the Greater Bay Area, and that the government should formulate measures to enhance their confidence, said institute co-director Anthony Fung.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play