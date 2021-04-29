China is the world’s biggest exporter of armed drones, Apple Daily’s investigation found.

Reports from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, which published new data on global arms transfers last month, show that China supplied up to 300 combat drones between 2016 and 2020, mostly to the Middle East and Africa. Serbia is the only buyer in Europe.

“It is quite a shocking figure. It is unimaginable compared to the figures of manned helicopters and fighter jets,” military commentator Wang Dong told Apple Daily.

Chinese sale of military unmanned aerial vehicles, including the Wing Loong II and Caihong, is quadruple that of America’s General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper.

As the United States becomes reluctant to supply arms to the Middle East, China is playing a growing part in conflicts in the region. Compared to the year between 2010 and 2015, China has increased the volume of arms transfers to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates by 386% and 169% in the last five years.

Chinese drones, for example, were deployed by the United Arab Emirates to take down Turkish ones during the Libyan Civil War in 2019.

As most of the users are authoritarian regimes, it is not possible to obtain a figure on the death toll of Chinese drones in the region, but there exists a significant casualty, said Wang, highlighting the hypocrisy of Beijing given their fierce criticism of Washington over the killing of innocent people in air strikes.

He cited the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict last year to show the critical role of drones in contemporary battles. China has lowered the threshold for war by exporting drones in mass, he added.

“Foreign countries buy Chinese drones mostly because their prices are cheap,” said Su Tzu-yun from the Institute for National Defense Security Research. Both the Wing Loong II and Caihong are sold at the prices of their manufacturing cost, which range from US$1 to 2 million, while the American MQ-9 Reaper is priced at US$30 million.

While the performance of Chinese drones in terms of electronic warfare and detection falls short of its American counterpart, “they are cheap and produced in mass with basic functionality,” Su added.

The arms sale also has diplomatic implications, Su pointed out. Countries that have purchased drones would have to rely on China for communication softwares, ammunition and maintenance, thereby strengthening their bilateral relations.

Last Tuesday, President Xi Jingping said China “will never seek hegemony, expansion or a sphere of influence, nor will China ever engage in an arms race,” no matter how powerful the country becomes.

