Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense revealed that it had 169,000 active duty soldiers as it spoke of its plans to mobilize the entire island as part of its defense strategy.

Taiwan has a total of 215,000 military personnel, including 188,000 with roles in military formations. The other 27,000 include students, soldiers in training, those hospitalized or on leave without pay, civilian personnel and other staff.

It was far short of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, which has 2 million personnel.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense planned to push forward reforms to increase the strength of its reserve forces, which could work with active troops. The ministry was planning to amend three laws, including the Organization Act of the Ministry of National Defense.

Faced with increased military pressure from China, the ministry said Taiwan’s defense would not rely just on the military but also required an all-encompassing system that could mobilize everyone on the island.

The ministry will use its annual military exercise as an opportunity to improve the existing system, it added.

Under the plan, the Armed Forces Reserve Command will be restructured into a new agency for reserve mobilization, which will be placed within the existing mobilization system.

The ministry also hoped to make mobilization more effective by strengthening its coordination with all ministries as well as county and city governments.

