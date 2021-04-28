A major reshuffle of government officials in Shenzhen could be linked to their inaction toward property speculation in China’s southern economic hub, according to a media report.

Qin Weizhong, 50, was appointed acting mayor of Shenzhen this week after the resignation of Chen Yugui. Along with Chen, 17 other officials have also been replaced, Radio Free Asia reported.

RFA linked the latest government changes to a group on social media platform Weibo that garnered attention from mainland media recently for giving property speculation tips to its 1.5 million followers.

The group shared tips on topics such as how to circumvent Shenzhen’s strict home purchase quota limits through fraudulent marriages and the use of other people’s identities.

Tolerance of such groups and Shenzhen’s soaring property prices went against the central government’s policy and could be what led to the dismissal of the officials, the report said.

