Heavy rainfall was set to relieve the recent drought in Taiwan, as several provinces of mainland China continue to suffer from ongoing dry spells.

The self-ruling island has faced its worst drought in half a century since March, especially in the central and southern regions. Out of 21 reservoirs, 11 were at less than 20% capacity on April 21.

But as a weather front passed Taiwan on Wednesday night, the drought was expected to be relieved. Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau issued heavy rain notifications for seven counties and cities, as the Water Resources Agency was planning to implement artificial precipitation measures at reservoirs.

Rainfall was recorded across the whole of Taiwan, with rain bringing 2.82 million tons of water to the island, or around two days of usage for Taichung city, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Meteorologist Peng Chi-ming said 60 millimeters (2.36 inches) of rain was recorded north of Miaoli county, with 40 millimeters falling in Taichung and Chiayi cities, and the counties of Nantou, Changhua and Yunlin. It was the biggest rainfall recorded in April, he said.

Central Weather Bureau forecaster Yeh Chih-chun said the rainfall would soon pass, as only some regions would see scattered showers from Wednesday night.

Provinces in mainland China including Guangdong, Guangxi, Yunnan and Fujian remain in drought, with some areas forced to implement water rationing.

The National Climate Center said as of Monday, the east of Guangdong and south of Fujian still faced serious drought, especially in the coastal areas. In April, rainfall dropped more than 50% compared to a regular year.

The rain concentration period in southern China started on Monday, which was 20 days later than usual, and the third latest since 2000, the center said.

General rainfall strength would be weaker than last year due to the La Nina effect, and there would be diverse spatial and temporal distribution in rainfall, according to the center.

The west of southern China would see greater and stronger rainfall than usual in early and mid-May, but the central and eastern part of southern China would record lower than usual rainfall during this period, the center said.

