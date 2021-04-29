A Chinese doctor, who published an exposé on the maltreatment of cancer patients, has been suspended from clinical services for over a week.

In a post last Sunday, Zhang Yu, an oncologist at Peking University Third Hospital, said the malpractices by some oncologists have led many cancer patients to pay unnecessarily high treatment costs and in some cases, resulted in early deaths.

His post has drawn widespread attention in society, including that of the National Health Commission, which pledged to investigate. But Zhang has since deleted the post, citing “unbearable pressure and unforeseeable consequences.”

A Chinese media outlet found that Zhang has been sent to work in hospital wards instead of outpatient clinics. Zhang stood by his claim that some oncologists selected treatments in order to maximize their income, even though the medication has been proven to fail or is counter effective.

The whistleblower also said he understood why his remarks have come under fire from his colleagues and seniors. “Because they have a vested interest,” he said.

Though forced to take down the article, he said he did not regret publishing it in the first place and felt relieved afterwards.

According to the National Health Commission, once the situation is verified, it will be dealt with seriously in accordance with the law and regulations and will not be tolerated. Relevant information will be released to the public in a timely manner, it added on Tuesday.

