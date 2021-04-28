Hong Kong’s legislature, dominated by Beijing loyalists since the mass resignation of pro-democracy members last November, approved the government’s unpopular budget on Wednesday in a 40-1 vote.

Pro-Beijing lawmakers had spent only two sessions, totaling 7.5 hours, in the Legislative Council on the HK$120 billion (US$15.5 billion) budget for 2021 compared with eight sessions spent last year on the previous budget.

No amendments were proposed before the budget bill was passed in a vote on Wednesday. A total of 40 pro-Beijing legislators voted in support of the bill, while Civic Passion’s Cheng Chung-tai was the only one who voted against it. One pro-government lawmaker, Christopher Cheung, abstained from voting.

Cheung, who represents the financial services sector, said the proposed increase in the stamp duty levied on stock transactions was unacceptable to him and his sector. He said, however, that he supported the budget in general.

This year’s budget scored 3.29 out of 10 in a popularity poll conducted by the Chinese University’s Hong Kong Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies on April 11. About 15% of the poll’s respondents gave the budget zero marks.

After the bill was passed, Financial Secretary Paul Chan was asked by reporters about his budget’s low ratings in public opinion polls. He said the government had to make some trade-offs and raise the stamp duty amid a deficit of more than HK$200 billion.

“Some people are positive [toward the budget], some are not so positive. This is entirely understandable,” he said.

Those who voted in support of the bill included Michael Tien, who last week said that details regarding the electronic consumer vouchers to be handed out to the public would be crucial to his vote. Tien, however, still voted to pass the budget despite Chan remaining tight-lipped on the voucher’s details.

“I believe the government’s proposal would be very close to what I have suggested. That’s why I voted yes,” Tien said.

Another pro-Beijing lawmaker, Priscilla Leung, slammed the budget for having no direction for the future but still endorsed the bill in her vote.

The Liberal Party’s Tommy Cheung praised the bill for including sweeteners, saying he gave it 99 marks out of 100. Starry Lee, who chairs the city’s largest pro-Beijing party, said Hongkongers were looking forward to good governance under Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s administration.

