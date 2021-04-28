Taiwanese talk show host Jaw Shaw-kong has announced that he will not contest the leadership of the Beijing-friendly opposition party Kuomintang.

The chair of the Broadcasting Corp of China, a former lawmaker, rejoined the party in February after almost 30 years, vowing to run for chairperson and adding that he would not rule out aiming for Taiwanese presidency. At the time, he slammed members of the KMT’s central standing committee for jeopardizing the party’s image by using their roles to do business in mainland China.

Jaw, 70, said at a meeting of the committee on Wednesday that he intended to save Taiwan and the KMT, but it would be too troublesome to amend party rules so that he could compete for the role of chairperson.

During his speech, Jaw accused the ruling Democratic Progressive Party of corruption, failing to boost the birth rate or curb air pollution, and causing relations to escalate across the Taiwan Strait.

The KMT should have been the winner in the island’s elections, but it was too old, too conservative and too far away from the people, he said.

The political party must change its policies to focus on ensuring cross-strait peace, economic prosperity, social justice, sustainable development, housing, childcare, educational reform, balanced diplomacy between China and the United States, respect for culture, and the strengthening of performance art.

Jaw urged the KMT to unite in order to win. His call prompted committee member Lin Chin-chieh to say that Jaw had caused the party to split in the 1994 Taipei mayoral election and to lose the seat to Chen Shui-bian, who later became Taiwanese president, by running as a candidate from the New Party instead of KMT.

Jaw’s efforts to bolster his popularity had not been fruitful either, with 54.6% of respondents to an online February survey conducted by Apple Daily Taiwan saying that they would not support him.

