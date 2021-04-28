A new report by Hong Kong’s Audit Commission has revealed multiple lapses by the city’s authorities in their efforts to protect endangered species and has shown how such efforts have fallen short of local law and international obligations.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department had only investigated or prosecuted 327 out of 6,126 cases of alleged lawbreaking in the span of a decade, the report said. In one case, the commission found a warning letter for an investigation in 2014 that was still unsent in 2020, when the audit took place.

The AFCD should review the status of all cases marked as “under investigation” or “pending application for court order” and take follow-up actions promptly, the Audit Commission said. Authorities also need to keep better records, it added.

The law tasks department officials with inspecting shipments involving endangered species and recording information about the “inspection ratio” — the proportion of the shipment that was inspected. This information can show whether the inspections were done adequately.

The Audit Commission found that AFCD officials failed to record the inspection ratio in 103,691 out of 121,004 inspections, or 86% of the cases.

The commission also reported that some people were able to continue trading endangered species even after their licenses had expired.

The AFCD was in charge of overseeing import, export and re-export licenses, and had issued nearly 80,000 such licenses between 2016 and 2020. Around 17% of the licensees had not responded to the government’s reminder letters for renewal even though their licenses had expired by the end of last year, the Audit Commission said.

The director of the AFCD generally agreed with the audit recommendations, the commission said.

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora is an international agreement that regulates the international trade of animals and plants. Standards from the international convention were adopted in Hong Kong via local legislation, the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance.

