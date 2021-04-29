A US$1billion project for a Korea-China Cultural Town in the Gangwon Province of South Korea has been cancelled amid mounting public sentiment against China.

The Kolon Global Corporation admitted the project “cannot move forward any longer” in a notice on Monday. It was announced after tens of thousands signed an online petition to the presidential office against the construction of a “small China” in Korea. Experts have also raised concerns about cultural infringement amid the massive inflow of capital.

According to the company, the petitioners and some reports mistook the project as a Chinese settlement, though it is designed to be a cultural themed tourist destination.

“Regardless of the truth and facts, we have no alternatives but pay heed to the voices of the 650,000 people who have signed the petition, because [South Korean] people are also clients who are no less important than foreign tourists,” the notice wrote.

The local government of Gangwon province signed an agreement with China in 2019 to construct the tourist town, which is estimated to be four times the size of the Chinatown in Incheon and of high appeal to Chinese visitors. To be completed in 2022 in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of China-South Korea diplomatic relations, the town consists of traditional streets from China, gardens, Shaolin Temple and a theme park.

Most of the project, including planning, product development and promotion, is handled by people.cn, a group under state media People’s Daily. In addition to the complex, the province also plans to build a luxury hotel to cater to the influx of Chinese tourists.

The petitioner stressed that China has distorted the history of South Korea and belittled Korean culture, citing the recent scandal over the origins of kimchi. He also expressed concerns that the project will damage historical sites in Chuncheon, the capital city of the province.

