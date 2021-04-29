The population in China has continued to grow, the country’s census authorities insisted on Thursday, rejecting an earlier news report by British newspaper Financial Times about its first population decline in 60 years.

Thursday’s statement by the National Bureau of Statistics came after the Financial Times reported on Tuesday that China’s total population dropped under 1.4 billion in 2020. This was the first decline since the Great Chinese Famine between 1959 and 1961, when the population officially shrunk by 13.4 million under Mao Zedong’s disastrous economic planning.

Speculation of the population decline was also fueled by Beijing’s delay on the 2020 census results, adding weight to the British paper’s report. The bureau was supposed to publish the latest census in early April.

The National Bureau of Statistics also refuted the report, saying that the country’s population had been on the rise. Specific data would be released in the seventh national census bulletin, it added in the statement, although when the bulletin would be published remained unclear.

Meanwhile, state-run media People’s Daily also suggested in a recent editorial article that the authorities should establish a policy system in which population, social and economic policies are coordinated to deal with issues brought about by population aging.

