Paul Harris, chairperson of the Hong Kong Bar Association, revealed he has quit the Liberal Democrats party in the U.K., in an interview with Sing Tao Daily.

Denounced by Beijing’s liaison office as an “anti-China politician”, Harris stressed that he is neither a politician nor anti-China.

Harris has come under continuous fire from pro-Beijing and state media since he was elected in January, with calls for his removal as well as the disbandment of the Association. Weighing in on the matter this week, Chief Executive Carrie Lam suggested “the government will be called into action”, if there are complaints about the bar not acting in accordance with the law.

In the latest interview published on Thursday, Harris said the national security law is legal and necessary, as most countries also have their own legislation on national security. However, the Association has concerns about particular articles of the legislation, including Article 60, which states that agents under the security law office are not under Hong Kong’s jurisdiction.

The Association has the responsibility to study the articles and propose amendments, which will be submitted to the government later.

He stood by his belief that Hong Kong people have the rights to assemble, rally and protest under the Basic Law. He reiterated that he has always been against all acts of violence, including those committed by protesters as well as police’s use of excessive force.

The rule of law is Hong Kong’s biggest difference with mainland China, he said. He stressed that the Association is not a political organization, but it inevitably touches upon sensitive political topics in its remarks and acts, causing confusion from society, including the Liaison Office.

The British-born also acknowledged the contribution of overseas judges in defending judicial independence. He revealed he has written to the U.K. Bar Association last week, criticizing them for unreasonably urging British judges to withdraw from Hong Kong’s highest court. It will also affect the position of the judges, if he quits under pressure from Beijing after his confrontation with the U.K. Bar Association, he added.

The Times reported on Thursday that Harris admitted to the British bar council last week that he was restricted in what he could say due to Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong. He then went on to claim that “at least 95% of Hong Kong’s justice system was operating as well as it ever has and that it still offered the best chance of a fair trial in Asia,” according to sources.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play