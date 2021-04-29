The United States is not looking for conflict with China, said President Joe Biden as he wrapped up his first 100 days in office with a sweeping speech to the joint Congress.

Clarifying his China strategy in his address, Biden made it clear that Washington is in a competition with Beijing and will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific.

“We’re in a competition with China and other countries to win the 21st Century. We have to do more than just build back. We have to build back better,” said Biden.

He brought up a conversation he had with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, when the latter called to congratulate him on the election win. “He’s deadly earnest about becoming the most significant, consequential nation in the world,” said Biden, speaking off-script. “He and others, autocrats, think that democracy can’t compete in the 21st century with autocracies.”

“I told him that we welcome the competition – and that we are not looking for conflict. But I made it absolutely clear that I will defend American interests across the board,” said the 78-year-old, citing unfair trade practices, subsidies for state-owned enterprises and theft of American technologies and intellectual property as Chinese behaviors that undermine American workers and industries.

Biden also pledged to maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific, amid growing tensions in the South China Sea, in order to prevent conflict. Though Beijing has been testing the U.S. informal relation with Taiwan and warning against interference in what it sees as internal affairs, Biden promised that America won’t back away from their commitment to human rights and fundamental freedoms.

“No responsible American president can remain silent when basic human rights are violated. America is an idea – unique in the world. We are all created equal. It’s who we are. We cannot walk away from that principle,” he said.

Besides his foreign policy, Biden introduced new massive programs, as well as trillions in spending, on education, childcare and paid family leave. And he called on the Congress to pass the police reform bill, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

He ended the speech by calling for unity, but also with a strong statement against America’s adversaries, including China. “The autocrats will not win the future. America will,” he pledged.

