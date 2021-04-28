Calls to end one-party rule in China might breach Hong Kong’s national security law if that slogan was accompanied by other actions, former secretary for justice Elsie Leung warned.

Leung, who used to be deputy director of Beijing’s Basic Law Committee, said that Hongkongers should respect China’s Communist Party as it was the ruling regime. Asked about the slogan to “end one-party rule,” commonly used at an annual vigil commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, Leung said that there were no clear answers.

“Is the action involved just chanting a slogan? … If the speech was accompanied by other actions, that might be a violation of the national security law,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

The former justice minister noted that Hong Kong’s national security legislation listed four categories of crimes: subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. If chanting “end one-party rule” did not fall within these categories, then it would be tackled by other existing laws, she added.

China’s constitution was binding on Hong Kong and the public should not recite slogans that breached the constitution, Leung said.

The call to end one-party rule in China is a core demand of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which organizes the annual June 4 vigil in Hong Kong. Beijing loyalists and academics have warned that the alliance might run afoul of the national security law, which was imposed by Beijing last June.

Separately, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Hong Kong government would improve its efforts on national education.

It was “indisputable” that shortcomings were present in the city’s national education campaign for youngsters, Lam said in response to a lawmaker’s question on Wednesday.

Lam said her administration was determined to do better on national education and urged all sectors of society to work toward that goal. Integration policies between Hong Kong and mainland China would be pointless if the next generation did not have a strong sense of national identity, she said.

---------------------------------

