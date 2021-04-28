The share price of Alibaba increased 2.3% on Wednesday, notwithstanding reports that said Chinese authorities were investigating why its affiliate Ant Group could get swift approval last year for planned initial public offerings.

Alibaba, which owns 33% of Ant, closed at HK$231.60 (US$29.80) on Wednesday. Its share price remained stable in the wake of the Wall Street Journal’s report on Tuesday that China’s central government was looking into the speedy approval process for Ant’s dual stock listings.

Ant’s IPO application was approved in under a month after submission, whereas the usual wait often stretched into months, the WSJ reported.

The latest investigation could signify a further crackdown on Alibaba’s cofounder Jack Ma, whose controversial criticism against state regulators in October had led to him being summoned by officials. Ant’s IPOs in Hong Kong and Shanghai, totaling US$37 billion, were subsequently halted.

Beijing would focus its checks on regulators who approved Ant’s application, local officials who advocated it and big state firms that stood to gain from it, the WSJ reported.

Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang, who had publicly voiced support for Ma’s business in the financial hub, could come under scrutiny, the report said. State fund managers such as China Life Insurance might also be implicated because of their investments in Ant.

Ma would not be allowed to leave China until his group had completed a business overhaul order issued by regulators and the investigation was over, the report said.

Ant’s valuation could drop from US$37 billion to US$29 billion after it became a financial holding company, instead of a technological firm, under the regulators’ instructions, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The regulatory clampdown could push the company’s revenue growth to the low teens, it said.

