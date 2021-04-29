A rare public attack by one Hong Kong government body on another has sparked fears that the system’s checks and balances are at risk and that it may ultimately undermine the legislature’s ability to police executive power.

Hong Kong’s official auditor elicited an unusually strong reaction from the Immigration Department on Wednesday for singling out its handling of suspected fake marriages. The department fired off a statement saying that the Audit Commission had “recklessly criticized” the disciplinary force and damaged its image.

Such open animosity is rare, as government departments investigated by the official watchdog usually respond by pledging to follow up on its recommendations. Scholars worry that this may be a new trend that could undermine the commission’s ability to effectively monitor public bodies.

“It’s my first time seeing something like this,” said political commentator and Chinese University of Hong Kong lecturer Ivan Choy. He said that it would take a watchful eye to see if this kind of attitude would seep into other departments when dealing with criticism under the checks-and-balances system.

Former lawmaker Alan Leong, writing on social media, expressed shock at the department’s statement. He said that it “must be a concerted effort to undermine the constitutional power of the audit report.”

Leong added: “If the audit report is rendered powerless, then the Legislative Council’s constitutional role to monitor the executive arm of the government becomes weaker yet.”

The audit report in question, submitted on Wednesday, noted that the department investigated 2,547 suspected fake marriages, arresting 4,623 people and successfully prosecuting 356 between January 2016 and December 2020. Another 2,237 suspected cases were still outstanding as of last December, including 167 that had been under investigation for six to 11 years.

The department took umbrage at the comments, releasing a strongly worded statement that claimed the commission was pointing fingers without real knowledge of how the process worked.

On Thursday evening, the Security Bureau, which had oversight of immigration authorities, waded into the row. It said it had reminded the department that public debates on audit reports should be avoided for now.

Article 58 of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, states that the commission shall function independently and be accountable to the chief executive.

Paul Tse, vice chairperson of the legislature’s public accounts committee, acknowledged that it was rare for a government department to issue such a statement regarding an audit report.

“My knowledge is that at this stage, government departments would not make any public statements on the report,” Tse said. He hoped that things could “revert to protocol” so that the system could work.

Apple Daily found that from 1997 till now, the commission had investigated the department eight times. Like most law enforcement agencies, the department previously responded by agreeing with the report’s recommendations or giving remarks on how to implement the suggestions.

