Hong Kong judges on Friday unanimously rejected the appeals of nine democracy advocates convicted on charges of public nuisance related to the city’s 79-day Occupy Central civil disobedience movement in 2014.

The three Occupy movement co-founders, Benny Tai, Chan Kin-man and the Reverend Chu Yiu-ming, together with six other defendants, failed to convince the Court of Appeal to rule against their convictions.

Tai and League of Social Democrats vice chair Raphael Wong also lost in their attempts to overturn their prison sentences of, respectively, 16 months and eight months.

The case was earlier heard by Court of Appeal vice president Mr Justice Andrew Macrae, Madam Justice Maggie Poon and Madam Justice Anthea Pang.

On Friday, Tai was greeted by his fellow appeal applicants Chan Kin-man, former lawmakers Tanya Chan and Lee Wing-tat and social worker Shiu Ka-chun as he entered the courtroom.

Cardinal Joseph Zen and other spectators sitting in the public gallery waved at him. When the judgment was handed down, they called out “Benny, hang in there” and Tai responded by waving his left hand.

In the original trial two years ago, Tai and Chan Kin-man, both former university academics, were given 16 months’ jail, the heaviest sentence in the case. They were found guilty of one count each of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance and of incitement to commit a public nuisance.

Chu was convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance and also received 16 months that April, but the sentence was suspended for two years.

The rest were deemed guilty of inciting others to commit a public nuisance. Shiu and Wong were sentenced to eight months, while Tanya Chan, Lee and former Federation of Students executive council member Eason Chung received suspended sentences. Tommy Cheung, also a federation councilor, was ordered to perform 200 hours of community services.

Except for Tai, all the other appeal applicants had finished their sentences. The legal scholar served four months in prison and was then granted bail in August 2019 pending appeal. He remained out on bail until this March, when police arrested him along with more than 50 others on suspicion of subversion under national security laws related to their roles in an unofficial primary held in the summer of 2020 ahead of a legislative election. Around the same time, the appeal hearing over Occupy Central ended and the court ordered Tai back to jail.

During the appeal hearing in early March, defense lawyer Eric Cheung, representing Tai, said that the Occupy trio had no intention of breaking the law. The court might consider them naive and unrealistic, Cheung said, but they should not be convicted for their naivety. The lawyer argued that they were only guilty of “conspiracy to inspire Hong Kong people.”

He also said that the prosecution had pressed inappropriate charges, as the trio had scheduled their original Occupy movement plan to be held in Central on Oct. 1, 2014, but it never materialized. Changing circumstances led to the protests breaking out in September in Admiralty instead, and the situation was no longer under the trio’s control, he told the court.

