China will impose a heavy fine of 10 billion yuan (US$1.54 billion) on Tencent, in the latest act of its series of investigations into tech giants.

Tencent will be slapped with the punishment for not properly reporting past acquisitions and investments for antitrust reviews, an offense that a company could be fined with 500,000 yuan per case at the maximum, Reuters reported. It would also be punished for anti-competitive practices in some of its businesses, with music streaming in particular focus, sources told the news agency.

Tencent was not the biggest target unlike Alibaba, but it would be impossible not to punish the Shenzhen-based company as the campaign was in action, a source said.

Tencent’s core businesses including video games and the WeChat social media app were likely to remain intact, Reuters reported.

The investigation was partially focused on Tencent Music Entertainment Group, and the regulator has notified Tencent that it should expect a fine, give up exclusive music rights, and may even be forced to sell the acquired Kuwo and Kugou music apps, the sources said.

Tencent Music purchased competitors Kugou and Kuwo in 2016, and pursued exclusive streaming rights with record labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Group and Warner Music Group Corp.

Following the acquisition, it sublicensed some rights to competitors including NetEase Cloud Music, which complained that the arrangement was unfair and too expensive.

The State Administration of Market Regulation probed Tencent Music in 2018, but it was dropped the next year after the company agreed to stop renewing some exclusive rights.

But Tencent Music kept exclusive rights to Taiwanese star Jay Chou, in order to maintain a competitive edge against smaller rivals including NetEase Cloud Music and Xiami Music, which were supported by Alibaba.

One of the options proposed to senior officials in Beijing was that Tencent should be forced to sell Kugou and Kuwo to competitors or other investors, the sources said. But forced sales of those businesses would set a precedent and might be hard to execute, they added.

Confirmation of the final punishment would need approval from China’s central leadership, according to Reuters.

Tencent was lobbying for a more lenient penalty, sources said, and the company did not mind paying a heavy fine, or even pay more fines, as long as it could keep the core businesses.

The State Administration of Market Regulation, Tencent and Tencent Music Entertainment did not respond to inquiries from Reuters.

