Taiwan on Thursday revised its laws to impose harsher penalties on military personnel leaking information to mainland China, in an attempt to lower the chances of spying.

The amendments to the Criminal Code of the Armed Forces include stipulating maximum jail terms of 12 years and 18 years for those who are found guilty of releasing, respectively, secret and top-secret information to foreigners.

Ministry of National Defense officials say the move is to strongly deter spying and is done in the interest of national security and protection of military resources.

Before the amendments, serving military personnel could get three to 10 years in prison for revealing Taiwan’s secrets. The punishment would go up to between seven years and life imprisonment if the offense was committed during wartime.

The latest amendments, passed by the government’s Executive Yuan, differentiate between the different types of people the spy is feeding information to — common folk, enemies or people sent by enemies. The changes also distinguish between foreign governments, and between mainland Chinese, Hong Kong and Macao residents. With the passage of the law, the penalties for handing information to foreign countries and to residents of Hong Kong, Macao and mainland China have been bumped up to five to 12 years, and to anywhere between 10 years and life imprisonment during wartime.

Leaking information to “enemies,” defined as political entities in a military standoff or war with Taiwan, may result in the death penalty or life imprisonment, again depending on whether the crime is committed during a war.

The amendments also broaden the definition of military secrets to cover information being processed in the system that may not be classified as secret or top secret yet.

People who collect or try to collect such classified information can face up to five years in jail. The sentence may be as long as 10 years for those found spying and gathering information for foreign forces or mainland Chinese, Hong Kong or Macao residents.

According to the military, classified information is divided into three levels based on the level of destruction and danger it can cause to military plans and safety if leaked.

Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang, head of the Executive Yuan, said the amendments were to better protect military information. He called on the ministry to work closely with lawmaking bodies and all political parties to complete the amendment process as soon as possible.

