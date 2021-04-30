The University of Hong Kong on Friday strongly condemned its student union and announced ending the provision of resources to the body, which it said was using the campus as “a platform for its political propaganda.”

HKU is the second university to put its foot down regarding students’ political involvement, after similar action by the Chinese University of Hong Kong in late February to break off ties with its student union.

“The university is not a safe haven outside the law,” HKU said in a public statement, adding that it had the responsibility to safeguard the collective interest of all staff and students.

It lamented the increasing politicization of the Hong Kong University Students’ Union in recent years. The union had “repeatedly made inflammatory and potentially unlawful public statements and unfounded allegations against the university,” undermining the school’s overall interests and tarnishing its reputation, the HKU said.

“The university strongly condemns HKUSU’s radical acts and remarks,” it said.

In its statement, the university pointed out that the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, not only protected academic freedom, personal freedom of expression and freedom for assembly, but also provided for the upholding of national security.

Actions of the student union brought legal risks to the university, hence there was a need to delineate the legal responsibilities of each party, the statement said.

The university would stop its support of the student union’s activities by ceasing financial management services and the collection of membership fees on behalf of the union. It would also enforce its management rights over offices and other facilities currently used by the body.

“It is not acceptable that the HKUSU, an independent student organization, disregards the university’s advice and the overall interests of the HKU community while taking advantage of the services and facilities offered by the university,” the school said.

The public statement was preceded by an email to all students on the same day, in which the university stated that the changes would not affect its support for their extracurricular activities. It also noted that the HKUSU was registered under the Societies Ordinance.

Steven Kwok, a former president of the HKUSU who was currently chair of the Labor Party, said he was surprised by the university’s move and described it as political suppression.

There was nothing wrong with university students taking an active role in political movements, and in the past, the school would not interfere with such participation by the student union, Kwok said.

Another former HKUSU president, Mak Tung-wing, said the school was using administrative measures to execute its political mission.

Mak, now deputy convenor of the HKU Alumni Concern Group, believed that the limited resources would prevent the union from serving its members, which would then weaken its role of representing them.

