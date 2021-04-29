Chinese authorities have arrested 16 people in Shaanxi province for allegedly destroying the environment and ecosystem, a move that some believe is a “warning shot” to mid-tier officials.

The crackdown centers on the Qin Mountains, also known as Nanshan, which have long been thought of as the bedrock of Chinese civilization with historical and symbolic significance. Environmental protection laws were passed as early as 2007 to preserve the pristine mountain range.

The government patrolled 325 areas where animals lived, as well as 32 breeding facilities, and is now pursuing 23 criminal cases against the 16, who were arrested in the first two weeks of this month. The cases allege that luxury private mansions have been illegally built on reserve lands from 2000 onwards, involving more than 16,000 hectares.

From 2014 to 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping demanded six times for the cases to be handled, but his orders fell on deaf ears at local and provincial bodies. In the end, the central government had to deploy high-ranking officials, who dismantled 1,100 mansions.

The mountain range is an ecological treasure trove, consisting of the two nature reserves of Mount Taibai and Foping County. It has an estimated 3,839 types of plants, including 1,119 that contain medicinal value according to Chinese medicine. Four of the plants are listed for primary protection under the law. The range is also home to 87 types of mammals and 338 types of birds, including pandas, golden monkeys, takin, panthers and the crested ibis. There are eight endangered species.

Xi traces his lineage to Shaanxi, and also lived for seven years in Yan’an, a city in the Shanbei region of the province. He personally visited the Qin Mountains last year and paid attention to the cases of illegal building.

Political commentator Johnny Lau said he did not believe the area was receiving special attention from China’s Communist Party, and that feng shui beliefs linking Xi’s authority to the mountains should not be trusted. Lau also said earlier instances of environmental destruction and illegal construction had wreaked serious damage, and that the arrests were not out of the ordinary.

“Regarding the illegal building in the Qin Mountains, Xi himself had demanded six times that it be dealt with, yet it was still not done,” Lau said. “What does that say about the political pressure on the mid-tier leadership of the system?”

He pointed to the 20th party congress in 2022, the five-yearly political meeting of China which would decide the top leadership for the next five years. Xi would want to make sure that middle-tier officials would be loyal and could be controlled by the central government, in order to shuffle the top positions successfully, he said.

