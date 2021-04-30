Activist Joshua Wong and district councilors Lester Shum, Tiffany Yuen and Jannelle Leung on Friday pleaded guilty to participating in an unauthorized assembly on June 4 last year.

The four were remanded until May 6 for sentencing. Former lawmaker Eddie Chu, who had previously expressed his desire to plead guilty, said through his lawyer that he needed more time to consider. His case was adjourned to June 11 to be handled with other defendants.

Wong, Shum, Yuen and Chu were already detained in custody due to a separate national security law case.

They were among 24 people charged with unauthorized assembly on June 4 last year, as they appeared at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay for the annual Tiananmen Massacre candlelight vigil. They defied a police ban on the event, who cited health concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prosecution accused them of participating in the unauthorized rally, which attracted up to 20,000 people, as some of them shouted slogans.

Senior counsel Graham Harris who represented all the defendants said the rally was the first one banned citing the pandemic, and it was entirely peaceful and orderly, as the inconvenience caused was minor compared to other cases. All the defendants wore masks at the time, he said.

In the past only fines or probation orders would be given for similar cases, and although the situation has changed, some defendants in cases involving violence were given suspended sentences, Harris said.

The four were smart and highly educated young people who sincerely fought for the public’s interests, Harris said. A civilized society should not be sentenced to jail unless there were no other options, and he called on the court to seek community service orders.

But judge Stanley Chan said community service orders would not be suitable for the case. Harris then asked the judge to hand down short-term jail sentences or suspended sentences.

Leung, who was a Kwun Tong district councilor, posted on Facebook on Thursday that she had earlier visited those remanded for subversion under the national security law. She wept when she left as too many of her friends were in custody, she said.

A friend showed her an old photo in which she was the only one not in custody, which was unimaginable to her before the 2019 protests, she said. But she was still hopeful of the future, as they have already planted seeds, and would only need people to water them, Leung added.

Before the end of the court hearing, Wong shouted at the public gallery: “We can’t change the world, but don’t let the world change us.”

As Chu was leaving court, the audience shouted at Chu saying “hang in there!” and “Eddie, we miss you!”

