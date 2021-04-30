The location of the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong has raised suspicions after it appeared to remain stationary for a whole day after departing from its base.

The vessel left its base in Sanya, Hainan province on Wednesday towards Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines. But it remained not far outside Sanya the next day, without any substantial change in location, according to satellite images posted by a Facebook page tracking military and satellite information.

The news sparked suspicions that this was due to monitoring by the American and Japanese military, as the vessel was forced to stay near its base and unable to cruise beyond.

Shandong’s predecessor Liaoning was also found in a similar situation in mid-April, apparently losing power and staying at the same location at sea for a day. A Taiwanese military expert analyzed at the time that it could be due to engine failure, testing of the air defense zone with other vessels, or voluntarily shutting down its responder.

A U.S. destroyer was able to cruise inside the defense zone of Liaoning on Monday, according to a Twitter account which has been following the vessels. The Japan Self-Defense Forces on Tuesday issued several high resolution photos showing Liaoning was being closely monitored.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play