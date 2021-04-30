Hainan Airlines Holdings, the aviation arm of cash-stricken HNA Group, has reported the largest-ever annual loss ever recorded by a company listed on China’s domestic A-share market.

The Haikou-based airline posted a 64 billion yuan (US$10.05 billion) loss last year after revenue fell almost 60% to 29.4 billion yuan, as the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the aviation industry, the company said in its annual report on Friday.

Some of its subsidiary domestic and budget airlines, including China Xinhua Airlines, Air Changan and Lucky Air, also reported a loss of between 844 million yuan and 2.96 billion yuan last year, Hainan Airlines said.

The 64 billion yuan loss was 4 billion yuan higher than the company’s earlier estimate, and broke the record of a 45.86 billion yuan loss posted by fertilizer firm Qinghai Salt Lake Potash in 2019.

It also resulted in a negative valuation of Hainan Airlines assets, which stood at 28.37 billion yuan as of late 2020. The Shanghai-listed firm would be suspended from trading if its assets remained in the negative for a second time next year, and be delisted for the third year.

HNA was ordered by a court to initiate the bankruptcy and restructuring process in February after a creditor filed the application, saying the group had failed to pay its debts.

Hainan Airlines said in its report that it was actively seeking strategic investors to ease its financial pressures.

